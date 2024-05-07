PHOTO: Nestor Cortes Jr. & Giancarlo Stanton bring MLB star power to Knicks vs. Pacers NBA playoff clash at Madison Square

The New York Knicks had a star-studded audience for their playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers, including Giancarlo Stanton and Nestor Cortes Jr. Gleyber Torres was also with them, as the New York Yankees were well represented courtside. The Knicks ended up winning by four points to open the series.

The Yankees superstars were far from the only celebrities in the house. Knicks games are often filled with stars, and the playoffs have been no different. This time, Rainn Wilson, 50 Cent, Emmy Rossum, Clyde Frazier, Stephon Marbury, John Turturro, Paul Wesley, and Mariano Rivera were present.

Stanton and Cortes have helped the Yankees get off to a fabulous start in 2024. Though they are missing Gerrit Cole, Cortes has been part of a rotation that has stepped up in a big way and has New York one game out of first and at 23-13 overall.

Stanton has rediscovered his bat, too. Last year was an injury-marred, slump-filled disappointment, but in 2024, he's not playing at an All-Star level necessarily, but he's a more than capable part of their lineup. He's back over the league average at 106 wRC+ and has six home runs.

The New York Knicks faced a tough first-round challenge in having to play the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid returning. They handled it in six games and moved on to face the Indiana Pacers. With Nestor Cortes Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres watching, they survived Game 1 to get a huge win and start the series off right.

It was another Jalen Brunson masterclass as he has carried them through the playoffs. He's had five games of 39 or more points, and his 43 in Game 1 were enough to lift the Knicks and give the Yankees trio a positive experience in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will play at least one more home game in this series but probably more. When they do, and if they move on to the next series, it's safe to expect that more Yankees stars will come out to support.

