PHOTO: New York Yankees All-Star Jose Trevino ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Markie Mandel

New York Yankees star Jose Trevino married the love of his life Marla Markie Mandel on the last day of 2022. The All-Star posted a post-card-worthy wedding picture on social media where the couple can be seen kissing each other in gorgeous wedding outfits.

12-31-22. Here’s to forever!❤️ - Jose Trevino

Trevino experienced a stellar year during which he was first selected as an All-Star. A week before the season began, the Texas Rangers traded him to the New York Yankees, where he went on to win a Gold Glove.

Jose Trevino had a dreamy proposal for his wife

Trevino proposed to Mandel in October 2021 and posted a picture of her on Instagram where the girl can be seen flashing her big diamond ring.

Here’s to forever. #SheSaidYes @marlamarkie – Jose Trevino

The couple shares two sons together. Trevino announced that they were expecting a second baby boy through an adorable social media post.

Gods timing is the best timing. I told y’all 2022 was going to be a big year!! Let’s do this beautiful @marlamarkie – Jose Trevino

Here’s Jio Cruz with his big brother.

It's no secret that Yankees catcher Trevino looks up to MLB legend Derek Jeter, the illustrious shortstop of the team. It is well known, as seen by his old, dug-up tweets about "the captain" and his generally star-struck demeanor after seeing Jeter in person at the Sunday night premiere of the ESPN documentary about the Yankees Hall of Famer.

He also revealed in an interview that he was trying to convince his wife to name their second boy after his childhood hero, Jeter.

“I'm trying to get her to agree to Jeter, but I don't know if that's gonna be,” Trevino said. “Maybe in the middle, maybe middle name. We'll see.”

Jose Trevino wants to name his second son after one of his idols, Derek Jeter WATCH: https://youtu.be/VwHFbTUC4jk LISTEN: https://tinyurl.com/3zxa5p6c - Chris Rose Sports

Trevino was selected as an American League All-Star Reserve at catcher in 2022 and was the second-highest catcher WAR in the AL. He was also among the best defensive players of the season, winning a Gold Glove Award and a Fielding Bible Award, and becoming the first catcher in the American League to win the Platinum League Performance Award with the Yankees.

