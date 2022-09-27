Photo: New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge dons a sweatshirt with "New York or Nowhere" written in blue

Be it for their choice of clothes or their dates, MLB players are always under scrutiny owing to their star status. This time, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit the press for his choice of clothes.

Aaron is having an electrifying MLB season. Whether he will sign a new contract with the Yankees or is ready to become a free agent is the subject of rumors.

However, when Judge wore a hoodie that said "New York or Nowhere" on his way to the ballpark on Monday, it generated headlines. What the statement actually meant, though, is unclear and has led to all kinds of speculations.

It can simply be a result of his love for New York City, or it might be a subliminal hint that he plans to become a free agent. It can also be a clue that he intends to break his contract with the Bronx.

Well, only time will tell what's in store for Aaron once the MLB 2022 season is over. Until then, Yankees fans can wait for the developments with bated breath.

Randy Levin, the New York Yankees president is willing to resign Aaron Judge

Randy Levine has been serving as the president of the New York Yankees since 2000. In September, Levine expressed his willingness to resign a contract with the star slugger Aaron Judge.

As per Sports Illustrated, Randy Levine said:

"There’s no issue about, ‘Do we want Aaron back?' There’s no issue [with] ‘how much we value him.’ It’s a negotiation. What we’ll talk about with him and his representatives in the offseason is, ‘How do we keep him?’

"And then it will be up to him to see, does he want to stay here [or] does he want to go someplace else? Is somebody offering him a better deal?"

One thing is for sure, Aaron won't settle for any less and is ready to encash his outstanding performance in MLB season 2022.

