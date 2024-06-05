PHOTO: Olivia Dunne heads to Pittsburgh to support boyfriend Paul Skenes in Dodgers showdown

Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Paul Skenes will have his girlfriend Olivia Dunne cheering for him from PNC Park suits when he next takes the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Going up against NL West leaders, will by far be the toughest challenge for Skenes, who is four starts deep into his rookie year.

Dunne, who enjoyed a summer getaway vacation in Mexico a week ago, has touched down in Pittsburgh to be with Skenes ahead of his most formidable challenge. Dunne shared her photo, which had "Pittsburgh soon" written on the side of her photo, hinting at her potential presence at the game.

Olivia Dunne has been moving around a lot. It's either for her professional commitments, to attend Paul Skenes' games, or to bask under the sun south of the border.

Be that as it may, Dunne is enjoying a lot of success, winning the NCAA championship in April, featuring in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issues, signing a first-of-a-kind NIL deal with social content monetization platform Passes, and toppling LeBron James' son Bronny from the second spot of the NIL rankings list, per On3.

Olivia Dunne was nervous when Paul Skenes made his debut in May

Olivia Dunne was in PNC Park suits when Paul Skenes made his highly anticipated debut against the Chicago Cubs earlier in May. She was in the stands and a broadcaster came in to interview her. She was asked about how nervous she was and whether it is more nerve-wracking to watch it from the stands rather than actually performing.

“I always say, it’s way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I’m not in control,” the LSU Tiger gymnast told MLB broadcaster. “I can’t control—I don’t know how to throw a 100-mile fastball, but it’s hard to have no control. Especially with gymnastics when you’re just watching. But I know he’s got this and I just have a lot of confidence in him.”

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves,” said Dunne. “I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited.”

Interstingly, Olivia Dunne was with him when Paul Skenes first heard the news on May 7 that he would be taking his gear to Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

