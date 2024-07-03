PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne features in The Kid Laroi's latest music video alongside internet personalities Valkyrae & Alix Earle

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, featured in The Kid Laroi's latest music video alongside some other famous internet personalities, including Alix Earle, Tianna Robillard, Valkyrae and Lily Chee.

Kid Laroi is an Australian rapper, singer and songwriter whose latest music video 'GIRLS' features the former LSU Tigers ace gymnast.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the music video, Livvy Dunne has a cameo alongside social media influencer and actress Lily Chee, pop celebrity artists Valkyrae and Tianna Robillard, while Alix Earle has co-starred alongside Kid Laroi.

While Dunne is flourishing in her career and transitioning into a full-fledged celebrity, her boyfriend Paul Skenes has been impressing the masses with his strike-throwing ability in the big leagues.

The duo have already accomplished major feats in their still-nascent careers and have transformed themselves into one of the most recognised power couples in America.

Both Livvy and Skenes are NCAA champions with the LSU Tigers in their respective sporting fields. Olivia Dunne won the NCAA gymnastics title in April 2024, while Paul Skenes won the 2023 NCAA College World Series soon after which he was selected as the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Skenes has been dominant through nine starts this season, with a 4-0 record, 2.06 ERA, 70 K's and a decent WHIP rate of 1.03. Olivia Dunne has been present in the stands at PNC Park for Skenes' home starts this season.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes' next home start will be against the NY Mets

Paul Skenes didn't register a loss or a win in his most recent start against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. He pitched for six innings against the Braves, giving up an earned run on six hits while striking out nine batters to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Skenes will look to carry his searing run-in form in the series opener against the NY Mets at PNC Park on Friday. This will be his 10th start of the season and sixth at home for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback