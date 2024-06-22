PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne flexes muscle gain in white tank top post intense workout session

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has once again captured the attention of netizens through Snapchat. In a recent story shared through the social media platform, the gymnast slash influencer posted a photo of herself flexing her muscles after a day at the gym.

Olivia Dunne shares a snapshot post-workout (Image via Dunne's Snapchat)

Dunne has been working out and staying in shape ahead of the next NCAA gymnastics season. However, the social media star has yet to confirm if she will utilize her fifth playing year at LSU.

Dunne won the NCAA gymnastics title this year with LSU. It was the first national title in the program's history. Dunne was instrumental in the preliminaries as she competed in most events on the way to the semi-finals and the finals.

In the final round, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan carried the load for the team and edged out Cal in a tight contest. As a testament to the program's prestige, Finnegan has qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics as a part of the Philippine delegation.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes stars in Pirates win

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes continues to impress in his debut campaign. The fireballer claimed victory against the Cincinnati Reds on June 17 after a superb outing.

Skenes pitched for six innings and gave up six hits, one run and one walk and struck out seven Reds batters as the Pittsburgh Pirates won with a score of 4-1. The victory was Skenes' fourth through seven major league starts.

So far, baseball's best pitching prospect has been living up to the billing. Skenes currently boasts a 2.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and an unblemished 4-0 record. A highlight of the young hurler's career is the six no-hit innings he pitched against the Cubs on May 17, 2024.

The young pitcher's next projected start will be on June 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the closer of the three-game interleague series. Skenes' opposite number is projected to be Adam Civale. The first pitch is at 1:45 p.m. EDT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.