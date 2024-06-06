PHOTO: Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne poses with Pirates fans during ace’s epic start vs. Dodgers

Paul Skenes took the mound again on Wednesday, June 5. The pitcher had his girlfriend Olivia Dunne in the audience as well. She shared pictures to her Snapchat story, including one that showcases a group of Skenes' fans who were totally unabashed in their support.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne with some Pirates fans at the game | Source: livvy_gymnast on Snapchat

The fans in question were all shirtless with letters painted on their chests. This is a common sight at some sporting events, and these fans used the tactic to show their support for Skenes. The K is backward, likely to reference a strikeout that is looking.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace earned another win to move his career record to 3-0. In his rookie year, which is also less than one year removed from an NCAA Championship run with LSU, he has yet to lose a game.

Paul Skenes dominates with Olivia Dunne in stands

Olivia Dunne has been along for much of Paul Skenes' professional career thus far. She accompanied him to the ballpark on Wednesday to watch him take on one of the most vaunted offenses in modern baseball.

Paul Skenes dominated again on Wednesday vs. the Dodgers

Facing Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Skenes delivered. He even struck out Betts and Ohtani in a brilliant opening inning. Ohtani got some revenge with a home run later, though.

Skenes lasted five innings and gave up three runs while striking out eight. It was enough to earn the win. In his first season, he's been brilliant:

Unbeaten record

One outing of six no-hit innings

3.00 ERA

0.6 fWAR in five starts

12.67 K/9

2.09 xFIP

All of these numbers would rank among the league leaders if he qualified. Since he only just came up, he doesn't, but they do illustrate just how incredible the pitcher has been.

He was called the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg or Gerrit Cole, and he has completely lived up to the billing so far. Even in his most daunting matchup, he came out relatively unscathed.

