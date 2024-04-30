PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shines in pink jumpsuit for LSU's 'gold carpet' night

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is many things. She's a TikTok and social media sensation as well as a prominent gymnast at LSU (and a national champion at that). Fashion icon is something she's been adding to her resume as well as she routinely serves up quality looks. This has never been more evident than at her college's gold carpet night.

There, she put on a pink jumpsuit that stole the show. Everyone of her teammates and friends were dressed great, but Dunne's bright pink dress caught eyes for more than just its color. Her picture is featured on the third slide in the Instagram post below.

LSU just won a national championship in gymnastics, which all of these ladies were a big part of. Therefore, the university wanted to celebrate by rolling out their version of the red carpet and letting everyone dress up; Dunne took that opportunity and ran with it.

When will Paul Skenes make his MLB debut?

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are waiting for Paul Skenes to play in their uniform. After dominating spring training following his No. 1 overall selection last summer in the MLB Draft, fans wanted him to begin the regular season, but the Pirates left him to continue to develop for now.

When will Paul Skenes make the Pirates?

Now that he's also dominating AAA, with one earned run and 34 strikeouts in 17 innings, it's time to ask when, and not if, he will make his debut. He continues to put in stellar work, almost demanding a call-up.

Per Sporting News, general manager Ben Cherington was rather noncommital about his star prospect:

“He just keeps getting better. We see the pitch mix coming into form, working on efficiency, when he’s using the secondary and starting to build the pitch count up now. Not surprised that he’s having success, but more underneath that, just being intentional about what he’s doing.

"He’s working on things that will allow him to be a good major-league pitcher and more than ... a good Triple-A pitcher.”

Skenes still has to work up to a normal load, as he's been on a restriction in the minors. That plays a big role in when he can come up and make MLB starts, but it is beginning to feel like sooner rather than later.

