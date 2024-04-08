PHOTO: Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie scores signed bat from Yankees star Aaron Judge

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie attended Saturday's game between Aaron Judge's New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at the Yankee Stadium.

The New York-born rapper received a signed bat from Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

This is not the first time the rapper and Judge have met on the field. In September 2021, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and former New York Knicks star Kemba Walker met Aaron Judge.

The rapper's birth name is Artist Julius Dubose, who was born on Dec. 6, 1995, in the Bronx. Early on, Dubose used to sell cannabis and narcotics but was caught and sent to Florida under house arrest, which is when Dubose found his artistic calling.

Aaron Judge sparks offense in Yankees victory over Blue Jays

Two of the of the best offensive bats in the lineup came to the party on Saturday as the Yankees continued their hot start to topple the Blue Jays in a close game.

Juan Soto brought his collective composure to the plate, grinding out a seven-pitch walk, followed by Aaron Judge's two-run home run against Kevin Gausman. It was a 0-2 splitter that was dispatched into the left center stands.

Judge disclosed on how he aims to take at-bats behind Soto.

“I’m going to see about seven, eight pitches [hitting behind Soto]. He’s going to work the count, put some pressure on the pitcher,” said Judge.

“It kind of shows me what their game plan is for the night. Getting a chance to sit behind him and watch him do his thing, I can go in there and fine-tune my approach before I walk in. It always helps out.”

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton also contributed with a home run each as the Yankees 9-8. In the post-game interaction, manager Aaron Boone liked what he saw as the Yankees got off to a flying 7-2 start:

“I was watching Soto coming at me, getting ready to score, and Judgie coming around third base,” Boone said. “I’m like, ‘That’s how you draw it up right there.’ That’s our two big boys getting us rolling right out of the gate.”

The Yankees won the last game of the series 8-3 on Sunday to improve to 8-2 on the season. They next play the Miami Marlins on Monday in a three game series.

