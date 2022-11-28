PHOTO: Rare colorized 75-year-old picture of MLB legend and HOFer Babe Ruth is taking the internet by storm

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth’s 75-year-old stunning colorized picture has surfaced on the internet and has made baseball fans all nostalgic. The photograph is from 1947, when Ruth was 53 years old, one year before he died.

In the photo, Ruth, also known as “the Bambino” is seen smoking a cigar while maintaining a serious look on his face.

This colorized picture of Babe Ruth at age 52 (1947)



While some users remembered Ruth and praised the legend in the comments, others highlighted that he died of cancer and smoked a lot.

"Still the goat." – r.a.v

Another user tweeted this:

Landon @HuskerLandon @Michael83532294 @BRWalkoff This guy literally boozed and smoked cigars everyday and is an MLB great. 1900s were wild @Michael83532294 @BRWalkoff This guy literally boozed and smoked cigars everyday and is an MLB great. 1900s were wild

Ruth made the calls even before hitting some of his own home runs. In a season in which he pitched more than 320 innings, he once posted a 1.75 ERA.

Babe Ruth was called "The Bambino," "The Sultan of Swat," and "The King of Crash”

Babe Ruth played for the Boston Red Sox for six seasons before joining the New York Yankees in 1920. The slugger had to get used to the new surroundings for a month.

Ruth was a well-known Yankee until 1926. He had one of his best seasons early in that campaign, leading the league with 47 home runs and 153 RBIs.

"Babe Ruth will never be gone, he's still here...he's always here." #MLB #Baseball #Legend – Baseball by BSmile

A monument was erected at the Yankees Stadium to honor Ruth.

"Today In 1949: Casey Stengel talks to the crowd before his first game as manager of the New York #Yankees. This was also the day that Babe Ruth's monument was dedicated at Yankee Stadium. #MLB #Baseball #History" – Baseball by BSmile

Ruth was famous amongst the women during his baseball career, reports Today I Found Out. His friends claim that during his baseball career (1914–1955), there were very few days when he did not locate a lady to become friendly with. He was as fond of ladies as baseball. And throughout his professional life, the ladies never stopped approaching him either.

This was advantageous for his comrades as well as they would also mingle with with the group of girls Ruth attracted. (Remember that early in his career, he wasn't known as "The Great Bambino." Even then, e wasn't the chubby baseball player that most of us now picture.)

