PHOTO: Rare picture of young Shohei Ohtani with his mom is winning hearts on Mother's Day

Shohei Ohtani is a name that needs no introduction. The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom has taken the sport by storm with his incredible skills as a pitcher and hitter.

On the occasion of 2023 Mother's Day, a rare picture of a young Ohtani with his mom is making waves on social media, melting the hearts of baseball fans.

MLB's official Twitter handle did the honor of posting the picture on the micro-blogging platform.

#MothersDay A young Shohei Ohtani with his mom! 🥹 A young Shohei Ohtani with his mom! 🥹#MothersDay https://t.co/meeccHCIbF

Evidently, the picture was taken on a film camera and displayed the date. The unseen snap, believed to be taken in Ohtani's hometown of Oshu, Japan on May 14 1999, shows a young Ohtani, barely five years old, standing next to his mother, Kayoko.

Not many MLB fans know that the former AL MVP (2021) started baseball in his second year of elementary school. In Japan, Ohtani was known as a "yakyū shōnen" —a child who is dedicated to baseball and is extremely passionate about it.

Shohei Ohtani fans are over the moon as his childhood photo is making rounds on the internet

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder Shohei Ohtani's childhood picture has gone viral on the internet, causing great excitement among his fans.

Here's how MLB Twitter responded:

Not many MLB fans know that Shohei's mother, Kayoko played badminton at a national level during her high school years.

In a December 2017 interview, Ohtani once mentioned how he cannot beat his mother in badminton even to this day.

