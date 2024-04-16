PHOTO: Shohei Ohtani strikes a pose with NBA icon Magic Johnson at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani is a superstar who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Magic Johnson is a part owner of the team. They have both lived the same experience, too: being mega stars in their respective sports in the LA market on a team with championship endeavors. Johnson became a Hall of Famer, and Ohtani is more than on his way to that status as well.

Therefore, the two have some things in common aside from their shared connection to the baseball team. The pair decided to link up for a postgame photo after Monday night's game.

Shohei Ohtani took a photo with NBA icon Magic Johnson at Dodger Stadium

The team shockingly lost 6-4 to the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers are championship contenders, and while they certainly can't win every single game or series, they have not been off to the hot start many expected.

Tyler Glasnow had a rough evening on the mound, and the offense wasn't great in response. Ohtani, to his credit, was 1/3 with two runs scored in the loss, though.

Shohei Ohtani is back to top form

Much was made about Shohei Ohtani's lackluster start to the season. The superstar hadn't been slugging at his normal pace, but that quickly turned around. While it's still early, the Dodgers star has been great.

He has a slash line of .338/.384/.649. He is hitting at a 175 wRC+, which is only five points off his MVP-winning line from last year. Despite being a DH, Ohtani has a 0.9 fWAR.

He's not able to pitch and hasn't played the field, so Ohtani has been limited to strictly plate appearances, but he's been phenomenal in them. Only Mookie Betts has more fWAR and a higher wRC+.

Assuming he keeps this form and some others get better, the Dodgers should look like a dominant squad bent on a World Series victory very soon.

