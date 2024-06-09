PHOTO: SI model Kate Upton takes on bartending duties at husband Justin Verlander's home stadium, Minute Maid Park

SI supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Upton became a co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a new brand of vodka-based canned cocktails, alongside Spencer Bailey and Michela Drago, in October. She's leading the marketing and product advertising, while also overseeing the development of new flavors and packaging designs to reach a wider consumer base.

She announced the launch of the noncarbonated beverage on her Instagram, revealing its availability at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros' ballpark, as well as in Spec's stores, a major provider of wine, spirits and fine food in Texas.

“Texas, Proud to announce that @vosaspirits is now available at @minutemaidpark @specs1962 and statewide in selected retailers,” Upton posted.

In her promotional photo, Upton dressed as a bartender at her husband Justin Verlander’s home ballpark, serving the Lemon flavored drink and offering other variations like raspberry lime, pineapple and peach.

In an interview with Forbes, Upton said that her canned vodka products provide a healthier option as they do not contain artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Instead, they are made with all-natural ingredients, which she believes are essential for one's health and well-being.

“To offer (a non-carbonated) option is so innovative, and there’s also a huge health component. We’ve known for so long that vodka and water is a healthier option when you’re drinking,” Upton told Forbes.

“I’ve tried so many products in the space, and none of them really checked all the boxes. I’ve always cared about what ingredients I put in my body, and Vosa brings the highest-quality ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. As I’ve gotten older and become a mother, what you put in your body affects your health, hormones, mood and hangovers. The better the ingredients, the faster you recover.”

The Michigan-based company launched its business in 2020, initially in locations in Michigan and Illinois. With Kate Upton onboard as a co-owner and marketing specialist, the brand aims to achieve great success.

Kate Upton announced her new hosting show on social media

After completing her shoot for the 60th-anniversary issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and promotion campaigns, Kate Upton revealed that she will be hosting a show called "Dress My Tour."

“Save the Date,” Upton shared on her Instagram story.

The show is scheduled to premiere on July 23 on Hulu.

