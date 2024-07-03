PHOTO: Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba forge connections in Mexico over dinner amid MLB teams' continued reluctance

Diablos Rojos del Mexico pitcher Trevor Bauer and agent Rachel Luba were spotted forging connections over dinner on Monday night in Mexico. Bauer has been highly impressive so far throughout all his outings in the Mexican League and leads the league in ERA, wins, and strikeouts.

After his most recent start against the Leones de Yucatan on June 28, he had dinner with friends and Luba at an upscale restaurant in Mexico on July 1, 2024. Take a look at the snapshot of Trevor Bauer's story on Instagram here:

Screenshot from Bauer Outage's story on Instagram

Bauer had initially signed a deal with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico for five games. But since then, not only has he extended his contract till the end of the current season, but has also rushed to a league-leading record of 10-0 through his 12 starts this season in the LMB.

Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, has helped the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner find new opportunities after no MLB ballclubs were willing to sign him after the July 2021 assault allegations were filed against him.

Luba helped Trevor Bauer sign with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars for the 2023 season on a one-year, $4 million contract. He finished with a 10-4 record, a 2.76 ERA, and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings pitched through 19 starts in the 2023 NPB season.

He signed with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico for the 2024 season and since then has been highly impressive with his pitching prowess. He even received an award for his record-breaking outing against Oaxaca.

Rachel Luba celebrated Trevor Bauer's award in the LMB

During his ninth start of the campaign against the Guerreros de Oaxaca, Trevor Bauer created LMB history by striking out a whopping 19 batters in 8.2 innings pitched - a new single-game record. While he fell just one out short of a complete game, he still helped the Rojos del Mexico win the game, 6-1.

Bauer received an award to celebrate his historic 19-strikeout feat in the LMB, and his agent, Rachel Luba, celebrated the feat by commenting on his Instagram post:

"Love this"

Screenshot of Rachel Luba's reply on Bauer's Instagram post

In 12 starts this season, Bauer has a miserly 1.66 ERA in 76.0 innings pitched. He also has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 110:18.

