PHOTO: Trevor Bauer in red uniform shares frame with agent Rachel Luba at LMB All-Star Game and HR Derby

Last weekend, the Mexican Baseball League, also known as the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, held its annual All-Star Game and home run derby showcase. Among the players present at the event, one stood out: former MLB player Trevor Bauer.

Rachel Luba, the agent who manages Bauer, posted pictures of herself with Trevor Bauer on Instagram. Bauer was seen wearing the red jersey of the team El Águila de Veracruz.

Luba wrote in the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Had a great time experiencing the LMB All Star Game and HR Derby!"

On Saturday, it was announced that Trevor Bauer will stay with the team Diablos Rojos del México for the remaining part of the season. He was supposed to have only five starts with the team, but after eight starts, the team and Bauer agreed that he would stay.

Bauer is quite popular in Mexico. Since his start with Diablos Rojos, the stadium spectator count has skyrocketed to 77,889 people. So far, he has struck out 62 players and has a stellar ERA of 1.5. He was the starter for the South Zone in the All-Star Game on Saturday.

The HR Derby was, however, won by former Cuban MLB player Yasiel Puig. In the three rounds of the MLB All-Star Game, Puig hit a total of 26 home runs.

Rachel Luba gives reason for Bauer’s stay in LMB

Trevor Bauer's path back to Major League Baseball appears to have taken a detour through Mexico. Initially signing with the LMB's Diablos for a handful of games, Bauer is extending his stay for the season, according to his agent, Rachel Luba.

Luba told journalist Chelsea Guzman on Tuesday:

"Yeah, Trevor deciding to stay, I think, just had a lot to do with the fun he's having playing down here.

"It's been a lot of fun, the team he loves, the organization, the Diablos have been amazing to him. He came down just for five games initially, but was really enjoying it. He decided it's not a bad place to be while trying to get back into MLB."

Expand Tweet

While an MLB return remains the ultimate goal, Luba acknowledges the positive aspects of the LMB situation. This suggests that continued success in Mexico could keep Bauer's name relevant while MLB teams assess his situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback