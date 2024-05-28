"Not a bad place to be while he is trying to get back in MLB" - Agent Rachel Luba provide insights on Trevor Bauer's decision to stay in LMB

Trevor Bauer initially signed to pitch in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) for five games. The former All-Star pitcher was trying to get back to the MLB and opted to take on a new challenge in the short term to try and show that he could still play.

Those five games have long transpired, and Bauer is still in Mexico. His girlfriend and agent, Rachel Luba, said that he's going to stay there this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The agent was asked about Bauer staying in Mexico for the entire season as he continues working towards an MLB return.

"Yeah, Trevor deciding to stay I think just had a lot to do with the fun he's having playing down here," Luba said. "It's been a lot of fun, the team he loves, the organization, the Diablos have been amazing to him. He came down just for five games initially, but was really enjoying it. He decided it's not a bad place to be while trying to get back into MLB."

Luba has been working with Bauer to try and get him back to the MLB, but it has been unsuccessful so far. While that is still their goal, Bauer is having a great time at LMB and wants to keep pitching there.

Trevor Bauer remains confident in MLB abilities

Trevor Bauer has pitched quite well in the Mexican Baseball League. He even got an opposing team to request a check for foreign substances because he was pitching so well in a matchup recently.

Trevor Bauer remains in pursuit of an MLB return

His performances have only lent themselves to his rising confidence. He said on May 14 that there weren't any teams in the MLB that had three pitchers better than him, let alone five to fill out a rotation.

Nevertheless, MLB owners and GMs have not shown any interest so far. There are no reports of teams expressing any interest, despite the legal issues surrounding his sexual assault allegations seemingly being firmly in the past. Until they do bite, he's going to continue working in Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback