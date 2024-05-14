PHOTO: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachael Luba hypes up former Dodgers pitcher after dominating LMB with 1.50 ERA

Trevor Bauer dominated the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts. He went down there to drive up his stock to potentially get the attention of a pitcher-needy MLB team. In doing so, he put up a great season, posting statistics better than most other hurlers in the league.

His agent, Rachel Luba, shared the post celebrating Bauer on her own personal Instagram story to hype him up.

Rachel Luba hyped up Trevor Bauer's performance on her Instagram story

She shared two posts, including the one above, for all of her 131,000 followers to see. The other post read, "Go get 'em, Trevor!" in support of the former Los Angeles Dodgers' ace's performance.

As part of his attempts to get the attention of the MLB, he pitched for the Diablos in an exhibition against the New York Yankees. The Yankees did keep a lot of their biggest stars out of the game since it was so close to the regular season, but Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton were in the lineup as Bauer pitched three scoreless innings.

He later pitched six innings and had 14 strikeouts. The performance was impressive in LMB, but it has not yet been enough to get a contract to the MLB.

Trevor Bauer questions lack of MLB contract

Whether or not Trevor Bauer will ever pitch in the MLB again remains to be seen, but he is as confident as ever that he has the talent to do so. A fan responded to one of his highlights, saying that several last-place teams could use his services.

Trevor Bauer last pitched in the MLB in 2021

Bauer responded that there wasn't a single MLB team that had three starting pitchers better than him, let alone five to fill out a rotation. He questioned what was driving the decision not to give him a contract.

It remains to be seen if Bauer attracts any interest as we go through the regular season.

