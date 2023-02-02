PHOTO: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena catches up with HOFer Derek Jeter at Reggie Jackson’s Celebrity Golf Tournament

Reigning World Series MVP Jeremy Pena and former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter were photographed together at the star-studded Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. The event was hosted by Reggie Jackson on Monday at the Floridian National Golf Club.

Pena shared a few images from the event on his Instagram account of him and Jeter on the course, enjoying a couple of swings. There were also special images of him receiving the first-ever Mr. October experience award.

"Great event for even a greater cause. Thank you @reggiejackson44 and the Mr. October foundation for shaping the lives of the youth through education. Honored to be the recipient of the first annual Mr. October award #consagre #diosconmigo #tormenta" - Javier Pena, Twitter

Pena, Jeter, and a host of other celebrities from across the country joined Reggie Jackson to play golf and raise money for his fund “Mr. October STEM 101 program.”

The current crop of talented stars taking it forward was a subtle mix of former greats in the game.

Notable celebrities in attendance included the other HOFers Ozzie Smith and Mike Schmidt, as well as entertainers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Travis Scott. NFL Hall of Famers Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Owens, and current Houston Astros players Kyle Tucker, Lance McCullers Jr., and Michael Brantley were also there.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Unbelievable number of great athletes and celebrities taking part in Reggie Jackson’s Mr. October ( @mroctober ) Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Jim Crane’s Floridian National Golf Club. @50cent joined in the group photo near the end Unbelievable number of great athletes and celebrities taking part in Reggie Jackson’s Mr. October (@mroctober) Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Jim Crane’s Floridian National Golf Club. @50cent joined in the group photo near the end https://t.co/7b3yT5TJ16

Jeremy Pena's rise in the league has been astronomical

Born to Geronimo Pena, a former major league player, Jeremy Pena has taken no time to carry the family name forward in the prestigious MLB. Pena played in Maine during high school and was then drafted by the Astros in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft, where he made his MLB debut in 2022.

His breakthrough came in 2022 when he started as the team's first-choice shortstop, replacing Carlos Correa. Pena batted .253 with 132 hits, 22 home runs, and 63 RBIs.

While Jeremy Pena has seamlessly fitted into the Astros' lineup, it remains to be seen how great he will become.

