PHOTO: Yankees break tradition with eye-catching All-Star game hat design

On Friday, New Era revealed what every single team's All-Star Game hat would look like, including the New York Yankees. The American League caps will feature an orange and creme color scheme, while the National League's hats will be a mix of blues.

For the Bronx Bombers, it will be a much different look than what fans are used to seeing. The iconic black and white team will get a splash of color when the NL and AL square off on July 16.

The fan reaction after seeing the new hats have been split. Some have fallen in love with the eye-catching colors, while others would have liked to see designs go in a different direction.

Yankees fans are waiting for the ASG jersey reveal

MLB 2023 All-Star Game (Image via USA Today)

While Yankees fans have already seen this year's hats, they and the rest of the league are still waiting on the reveal of the jerseys. Typically, the jerseys match the hats, so expect some of the same designs.

However, the American League side will have to be careful. If they copy and paste the design of the hat onto the jersey, these could closely resemble the Houston Astros' 1975 throwbacks.

Fans will also want to be on the lookout for the reveal of the pants. The wrong choice of pants can completely ruin the vision of the uniforms as a whole.

There is no telling when the jerseys and pants will be revealed, but it should be soon. The league will want to give MLB fans ample time to decide if they want to buy one or not.

This year's All-Star Game festivities will begin on Friday, July 12, with the HBCU Swingman Classic, followed by Futures Game, home run derby, and the game itself. It will be a weekend that baseball fans will not want to miss.