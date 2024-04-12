PHOTO: Yankees pup dads Aaron Judge & Anthony Rizzo score custom 'Wiener Dogs' jerseys from Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team

New York Yankees' pup-dads Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo received custom fitted 'Weiner Dogs' jerseys from the hockey team, Sioux Falls Stampede, earlier this week.

The customized jerseys were special for the players, with the 'Weiner Dogs' logo in front of the jersey and their numbers and the names of their pets' printed on the back.

The Yankees captain owns a blond male dachshund named Gus and a female dachshund named Penny. Rizzo, meanwhile, has one male dachshund named Kevin.

Each year to honor the wiener dog night, which is organized by the Sioux Nation Pet Clinic, the USHL team remodels itself as the 'Fighting Weiner Dogs'. The Dog Night event includes a fundraising dog race at the team's home rink, and all the money made through the event is donated to the Dakota Dachshund rescue.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo would have wanted to be dachshunds if they were a dog

Yankees' Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are two proud dog dads who seem to be close to their pet dachshunds. Both players share a special brotherhood, and a major part of it is because of their pets

Their immense love for their pets was obvious when they both answered the same when they were asked what breed they would choose to be if they were dogs.

In February 2023, the Yankees' X handle (formally known as Twitter) shared a video where the entire team was asked the same question. While most others replied with names of different dog breeds, Judge and Rizzo said that they would choose to be dachshunds.

To answer the question Judge said:

"Miniature Dachshund”

Rizzo answered the question by replying:

"A Dachshund of course.”

The Yankees have started the 2024 season with 10 wins in their last 13 outings. Although they have suffered a few blows in the form of injuries to top stars like Gerrit Cole and DJ Lemahieu, Aaron Boone's men seem to be on track for a strong finish to the season.

They next face the Cleaveland Guardians for a three-game series on Friday as they hope to continue their momentum.

