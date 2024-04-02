Photo: Yankees stars Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rizzo, and more flaunt $494,293 worth of luxurious watches 

The New York Yankees are off to a great start in 2024, having managed to sweep their American League archrivals, the Houston Astros, 4-0 on the road.

Marcus Stroman, who got the nod in Game 3 for the Yanks, recently posted a story on his Instagram account, which was then reposted on the TalkinYanks official X/Twitter page, showcasing some of the biggest Yankees stars showing off their luxurious watches.

Take a look at the photo here:

In the image above, Game 4 starter Clarke Schmidt is wearing a $49,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph while Opening Day starter Nestor Cortes is wearing a $27,813 Rolex GMT-Master II Oyster SPRITE.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is flaunting a $132,812.17 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo is wearing a $17,200 Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLNR Batman Jubilee. Incumbent AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is wearing a $167,850.29 Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R.

Finally, first-choice closer Clay Holmes is wearing a $41,500 Rolex 126715CHNR GMT Master II, and the story uploader Marcus Stroman is flaunting a $58,118 Patek Philippe Aquanaut. The prices of all the watches combined reach well close to half a million dollars, with a ballpark number of $494,293.

Yankees sweep biggest American League rivals away from home

The New York Yankees didn't start the 2024 MLB season at home; instead, they were on the road to contest a four-game series against their AL pennant arch-rivals, the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Bronx Bombers did the unthinkable; not only did they win the opening series, they swept the Astros at their own home.

The New York bullpen was phenomenal throughout the series, limiting hits from the likes of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Silver Slugger winner Kyle Tucker, all the while showcasing themselves on the defensive end of the game.

Perhaps most importantly, their latest acquisition from the San Diego Padres this past offseason, Juan Soto, shined like a bright star in the famous pinstripe jersey.

While captain Aaron Judge couldn't get his bat going in the series, the other Bombers did: as DH Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, talented youngster Oswaldo Cabrera, Anthony Volpe, OF Alex Verdugo and more made a mark in the game, showcasing their camaraderie inside the diamond.

It's safe to say that the New York Yankees set the tone a lot earlier than others in the 2024 MLB season.

