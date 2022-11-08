PHOTO: Yankees stars Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge showed up at the NYC marathon to support Judge's wife, Samantha Bracksieck

On Sunday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge happily cheered on his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, while she participated in the 2022 NYC Marathon.

Aaron was patiently waiting at the finish line of the New York City Marathon for Samatha to cross. Once Bracksieck concluded the 26.2-mile run, Aaron and his wife shared a special moment by hugging each other.

Aaron and Samantha were also joined by New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at the New York City Marathon's finish line.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, in December 2021. This year, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

All about NYC Marathon 2022

2022 TCS New York City Marathon

The New York City Marathon is an annual marathon that runs through the city's five boroughs. More than 50,000 runners participated this year and made the 51st edition a success.

Despite the extremely warm weather, the zeal of the marathoners was unrivaled.

Evans Chebet won in the men's category, and Sharon Lokedi won in the women's race. Both the winners are from Kenya!

The New York City Marathon has been held every year since 1970. Exceptions were in 2012 and 2020. In 2012, it was canceled due to Hurricane Sandy's landfall, and in 2020, it was canceled due to the pandemic.

