Yankees star Aaron Judge vehemently minced his words while addressing the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal back in 2020.

"I just don't think it holds any value. You cheated and you didn't earn it" - Aaron Judge on the Astros World Series title (via @snyyankees)" - CBS Sports HQ, Twitter

His opinion was of great public interest because his team, the Yankees, had been eliminated from the playoffs twice in the last three seasons by the Astros. He finished second to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in the 2017 AL MVP vote to add more salt to the wound.

"Your 2017 AL BBWAA #MVP Award finalists: @JoseAltuve27 @TheJudge44 @MrLapara" - MLB, Twitter

Judge said he was "sick to my stomach" upon learning about the scandal. He believed they cheated the game and deserved all the hatred that came their way. He stated that he can never see any of those players the same way.

"I just don't think it holds any value with me. You cheated and you didn't earn it," the New York Yankees outfielder said of the 2017 World Series championship won by the Astros. "It wasn't earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end.

"The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever's the better player, better person, comes out on top. And to know that another team had an advantage -- nothing that you can really guard against -- I just don't feel like that's earned."

He took down a post congratulating Jose Altuve on the MVP win in the aftermath of the revelation because "it didn't really mean the same."

"In 2017, Aaron Judge tweeted out his congratulations to Jose Altuve for winning the MVP over him. That tweet has since been deleted #Yankees" - Josh Callaway, Twitter

Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, in particular, brought this into the spotlight when he made a comment stating that Altuve stole an MVP from Judge in ‘17.

Aaron Judge's 2017 in the MLB: A year that was

Judge was named an All-Star in 2017 and won the Home Run Derby. He was the first rookie to do so.

He hit 52 home runs, breaking Mark McGwire’s MLB rookie record of 49 and Joe DiMaggio's Yankee full-season rookie record of 29.

He became the second rookie to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break and the first Yankee to do so since Alex Rodriguez in 2007. Before the All-Star break, Judge hit .329 with 30 home runs and 66 RBIs.

"2017 postseason #notdoneyet" - Aaron Judge, 2017

Judge finished the 2017 season leading the AL in home runs, runs scored, and walks. Ranked second in league RBIs, he also struck out an MLB-leading 208 times.

