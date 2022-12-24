PHOTO: Yogi Berra's granddaughter shares rare picture of MLB legend selling Christmas trees during offseason

MLB superstars Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola can’t be forgotten. Berra is one of the many MLB legends that the New York Yankees have produced throughout the years.

In a recently popular flashback photo, Berra is seen working outside of the regular season during his playing career.

Lindsay Berra, a well-known MLB columnist who has done much to advance the sport, is Yogi Berra's granddaughter. In a recent nostalgic post, Lindsay featured a picture of her late grandfather selling Christmas trees to MLB players.

Joe Garagiola Sr., a legend of the St. Louis Cardinals and Berra’s dear friend, was pictured next to him in the photo. When the old photo appeared on Twitter, MLB followers couldn't help but comment.

"Love this pic of Grampa and his pal Joe Garagiola selling #Christmas trees in a lot on the The Hill in St. Louis, back when #MLB players had to have jobs in the offseason. Happy Holidays,everyone!"

One user wrote:

“Just a quick correction. Most ballplayers back then didn’t “have to” have jobs in the off season. The average ballplayer made much more than the average US worker. But they worked in the off season because that’s what men did back then. They worked. It was expected of you.”

Berra later became a manager and trainer. He participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) for 19 seasons, all but the final one with the New York Yankees.

Joe Garagiola died 6 months after Yankees icon Yogi Berra

Joe Garagiola, who shared a childhood with Yogi Berra, played nine seasons in the major leagues, and had a 57-year broadcasting career, passed away in 2016.

After the Cardinals passed on Berra at a 1943 audition, they signed Garagiola. The two remained close throughout their lives, with Garagiola frequently using humour to poke fun at Berra. 2015 saw Berra's passing.

"What a wonderful life: Joe Garagiola now back with his best friend from childhood, Yogi Berra, in heaven."

Yogi was an 18-time All-Star and the player who won the most World Series titles in MLB history with 10 victories. Only six players have ever won the American League Most Valuable Player Award three times, including him.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972 and is largely recognised as one of the best catchers in baseball history.

Garagiola spent nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and New York Giants in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Later, he became well-known outside of baseball for his years as a regular panelist on The Today Show and for his countless appearances as a host and panelist on game programmes.

