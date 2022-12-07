PHOTOS: Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck attended the Monday Night Football Buccaneers-Saints game in Tampa Bay

Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP, and his wife Samantha Bracksieck were in Tampa, Florida, for the Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The outfielder was seen wearing a Buccaneers jersey. He even got to meet quarterback Tom Brady before he stepped out of the tunnel and onto the field.

The unexpected arrival of Judge at the Buccaneers' home stadium prompted discussion. The reigning American League MVP is rumored to be re-signing with the New York Yankees, who will host their spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. It is located 500 feet from the Raymond James Stadium.

Aaron Judge’s epic record-breaking 62nd HR

Judge recently hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League's single-season home run record. Judge's family and Samantha were present at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field when the outfielder hit a record-breaking home run.

Judge and Samantha kept their romance a secret. In high school, the couple began dating. They apparently split up before reconnecting in 2019.

The Yankees star married his longtime lover in Hawaii on December 11, 2021. The couple's stunning outdoor nuptials were held at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort.

Samantha has no social media profile, and Judge is similarly inactive. Images from their wedding, on the other hand, went popular on social media.

After a fantastic season, Judge has cemented his spot among the Yankees' all-time greats. He now trails Luis Arraez in the American League batting race at.313, despite leading the MLB in home runs and the AL in RBIs.

Furthermore, Judge leads the AL in 11 of the 12 categories required to capture an unprecedented quadruple crown. Extra-base hits, extra-base hits, total bases, wRC+, home runs, batting average, RBIs, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and WAR are the 12 categories.

Since earning Rookie of the Year in 2017, Judge has progressively developed in the AL.

