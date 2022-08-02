Photos: Alex Rodriguez attends New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game in the Bronx with his elder daughter Natasha

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Yankee Stadium with his elder daughter Natasha. Alex and Natasha were in the Bronx to attend the New York Yankees versus Seattle Mariners game.

Alex is not a regular dad. He is a cool dad. From MLB games and NBA games to European vacations, A-Rod makes sure to spend quality time with his daughters Natasha and Ella. Alex unquestionably raises the bar for what a perfect father should be time and time again.

"Father and daughter watching the Yankees together!" - YES Network

Fortunately for the father-daughter duo, the New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-2.

Alex Rodriguez posted sneak-peeks of his day out with Natasha on Instagram

A-Rod at Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

In spite of being Gen X, Alex has become a pro at using Instagram. His IG posts with quirky captions can give Gen Z and Gen Alpha a run for their money.

"Look who showed up in Capri? Lucky guy." - Alex Rodriguez

He regularly posts his life updates on IG stories, posts, and reels. Like any other day, he took to IG to post glimpses of his day out with Natasha at Yankee Stadium.

Natasha Rodriguez, the elder daughter of A-Rod

In one of Alex's IG Stories, Natasha is seen posing to a framed photo featuring her father, Alex, in a Yankees uniform.

A female friend, Smash Leigh, accompanied Alex and Natasha to the Seattle Mariners versus New York Yankees game.

Alex and Natasha with Smash Leigh.

In another IG Story, enthusiastic Yankees fans were seen calling out to Rodriguez for autographs.

Alex posted the snippet on his IG, writing:

"Always good to connect to our great Yankees fans."

Alex looks up at Yankees fans.

Despite six years of retirement from MLB, the 14× All-Star enjoys a large fanbase. A-Rod played 22 MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

Currently, Rodriguez runs A-Rod Corp, an investment firm, and is the minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far