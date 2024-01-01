[Photos] Brandon Lowe and wife Madison's memorable moments captured in 100 shots

It's the new year, and it's time for Brandon Lowe and his family to encapsulate their memories and look forward to another year. Recently, Lowe's wife, Madison, took to Instagram to share 100 shots of the family to celebrate and bid goodbye to 2023.

The photos also included their newborn son, Emmett Dean Lowe, who first cried on Jan. 23 last year. From vacation photos to baseball field glimpses, the couple and their son made a lot of memories in 2023.

"Easily the greatest year of my life. So very grateful for my family," Madison captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Lowe and wife Madison share their journey of becoming parents

It hasn't been easy for the Lowe's before they became parents to Emmett. In 2020, Madison posted on Instagram that they decided to start a family.

She went on to detail the couple's infertility issues, which included miscarriages in 2020 and 2021, emergency surgery in May 2020, three failed rounds of intrauterine insemination in 2021 and a failed IVF transfer in Feb. 2022.

After three years, they became parents to Emmett Dean Lowe on Jan. 23. The couple was in tears as Madison posted:

“It broke me. I mean, I looked at her face. She had tears rolling; I had tears rolling. You couldn't have asked for a better moment,” Brandon Lowe said. “It probably wasn't the most glorious moment for other people looking in, but at that moment, it was the best moment of my life.”

"There’s just so many people that go through something - and you don't realize until you're going through it and you share with your friends, and they're like, 'Oh, well, I went through that,’" Madison said. "It is hard, and I think everyone needs that support and to know that they're not alone, that they didn't do anything wrong. They deserve that love and support through that."

Brandon Lowe is with the Tampa Bay Rays, playing second base. Last season, he played 105 games, slashing .231/.328/.443 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. However, Lowe and the Rays lost to the Texas Rangers in the AL Wild Card round, cutting short their 2023 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.