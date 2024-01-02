[Photos] Cody Bellinger caps off 2023 with memorable family getaway amid speculation about future destination

For the first time in his career, Cody Bellinger can call himself a blue-chip free agent. After a season for the ages, the 28-year old appears to be in no rush to commit to a new team.

A former winner of both the MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards, in 2017 and 2019 respectively, Cody Bellinger was seen as the future of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, but things soon began to slide.

After hitting just .193 across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Bellinger was released from the Dodgers. The Chicago Cubs decided to take a chance, signing the utility man to a one-year deal worth $17.5 million. The plan proved ingenius, and Bellinger hit a career-high .307 on the season along with his 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

After the rebound season with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger decided not to take the team up on their option for 2024. Instead, the Arizona-native entered free agency, where he's expected to haggle for a better deal.

As 2024 came into being, Bellinger's girlfriend Chase Carter took to Instagram to show off how her young family is enjoying the offseason. In the array of pictures, Cody Bellinger, Chase and their two daughters appear to be making the most of having their dad around during the offseason.

Bellinger and Carter enjoying quality time with their sons, and together

Bellinger enjoying quality time with family

Although Bellinger's destination is not disclosed, Carter's pictures include her daughters and husband in a beautiful location, spending time together. The two cherubic daughters were born in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Unlike last season, after his debacle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger now holds all the cards. The leisure depicted in the photos portray a relaxed family man who understands that a big contract may be heading his way soon.

Cody Bellinger's upcoming deal may be the biggest of his career

After Bellinger proved that he can still hit in 2023, many teams started to take immediate interest in him after he declared free agency.

With both the Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly fighting hard for a chance to have him play for them in 2024, Bellinger can continue to relax until an offer is received.

