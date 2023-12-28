[Photos] Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman's family Christmas photos with Santa deliver a touchdown of holiday goodness

The holiday season is all over the place, and many MLB stars have been sharing their celebration insights on social media. Recently, Dodgers Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsa Freeman shared a glimpse of their family Christmas celebration on their Instagram account.

In a recent Instagram post, Freddie Freeman stood in front of a wreath with his wife and three sons donning their Christmas outfits. Freddie’s children were spotted wearing matching shirts, while Freddie and Chelsa wore simple yet chic contrasting outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another post, Dodger’s star and his wife posted a few more pictures of their celebration, adding a new background of Christmas trees and gifts. Freddie and his family were adorably posing for the camera with Santa Claus sitting on a couch. They clicked on the perfect Christmas family frame.

More about Freddie Freeman’s family

Dodger’s star Freddie Freeman and Chelsea started dating in 2011 while the couple were in college. The couple got married in 2014 and have been together for thirteen years. They welcomed their first baby boy in 2016, naming him Charlie. Two years later, in 2016, the couple decided to opt for surrogacy to have more kids.

In 2020 and 2021, the couple welcomed two more sons, born through Chelsa's pregnancy and surrogacy. Surprisingly, both children had less than a two-month age gap, as one named Brandon was born on December 30, 2020, while the other, named Maximus, joyfully entered the world in the early days of February 2021.

Baseball is in the blood of Freeman’s family. His oldest son has shown outstanding talent in baseball at just the age of six. Chelsea once revealed in an interview that Charlie has been practicing with older players and he excels as a first baseman and a pitcher. Charlie aspires to play for the Dodgers one day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.