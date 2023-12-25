[Photos] Dodgers duo Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrate $1B contract over dinner at Michelin Star restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills

December saw the LA Dodgers ink two-way star Shohei Ohtani and righty ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record-setting deals. Seemingly overnight, the Dodgers became a modern powerhouse.

With about $1 billion committed to the pair of Japanese studs until 2035, Los Angeles is set to be their home for a while. Getting to know their new surroundings should be a top priority.

Matsuhisa is an upscale Japanese restaurant in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. Popular with Japanese and American patrons alike, the operation is run by famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Chef Nobu shared an image of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto at his Matsuhisa restaurant for a festive reunion. Joining the pair of new LA Dodgers stars was Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Matsuhisa Beverly Hills has been around since 1987, with Chef Nobu known for his culinary creativity, and the menu reflects this. Everything from ceviche to ramen can be found at the restaurant, reinforcing Matsuhisa Beverly Hills' reputation as a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant.

Both Ohtani and Yamamoto are in line for massive amounts of money. Shohei Ohtani, who spent the last seven seasons playing for the LA Angels, will earn $20 million until 2034. At that point, he will become entitled to the remaining $680 million on his contract on an incremental basis. Yamamoto will be a Dodger for the next 12 years and make $325 million.

In addition to Shohei and Yoshinobu, the Dodgers feature a wealth of talent not in attendance at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Examples of these players include Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy. Both Freeman and Betts are former MVPs representing some of baseball's most potent hitting.

Shohei Ohtani's meeting with Yamamoto at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills previews Dodgers' Japanese flavor

Before he came to MLB, one of the few indications that Yamamoto gave was that he preferred a team with existing Japanese players. Now, he has found exactly that.

With the pair under long-term deals and Los Angeles boasting a significant Japanese population, Yamamoto will likely feel at home even beyond Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, there is no telling what heights Shohei Ohtani will reach with his new team. It will be all the more exciting with his countryman and WBC teammate at his side.

