[Photos] Former Yankees star Johnny Damon's Tulum photo dump capturing family adventure in Mexico's Caribbean bliss

Johnny Damon is utilizing his post-retirement time to the fullest with an early-in-the-year trip with his wife Michelle to the beaches of Mexico. The former star posted pictures on his Instagram account showcasing the good times from their getaway.

On his Instagram, Johnny can be seen celebrating his vacation with his wife. The couple also posed for a wholesome selfie on the beaches of Tulum.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnny Damon is a former MLB player who played for seven different teams over 18 years. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series winner, with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and the New York Yankees in 2009.

Meanwhile, his wife, Michelle, has previous experience in real estate and also found her career as a TV personality. The couple met way back in 1992, when Johnny was still married to his former wife, Angela Vannice. The couple separated in 2002, and after a few years, Johnny and Michelle got married in 2004.

They have five daughters and one son. Michelle is also the stepmother of Johnny's firstborns from his previous marriage to Angela.

Johnny Damon recently put his mansion on sale

Johnny Damon listed his opulent Florida mansion for $30 million. Damon and his wife paid somewhat more than $7 million for a home in Orlando's Windermere neighborhood in 2007.

The mansion has nine bedrooms and 17 bathrooms (13 full and four half). Moreover, there's a stone-clad dining room, a modern kitchen with an oval island, fish tanks, a game area with a bar, a wine cellar, and an office.

According to Robb Report, the former outfielder for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is selling the home so he and his wife Michelle can explore more now that their six children are grown.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.