Photos: Jordan Montgomery's fiance McKenzie Dirr flaunts engagement pictures from Yankee Stadium before trade to Cardinals

Former New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery's fiance McKenzie Dirr took to her Instagram to share gorgeous pictures from her engagement shoot at Yankee Stadium.

Dirr looked radiant in a chic white dress, while Jordan wore a New York Yankees jersey with dark pants. The pair also slipped into different attires for three of the photos. McKenzie changed into a floral maxi dress, and Jordan wore a crisp white shirt with black pants. The candid and romantic pictures perfectly capture the essence of Montgomery and Dirr's chemistry.

The incredible pictures of the couple were captured by "Over The Moon."

"Thank you Over The Moon for sharing some of our new favorite memories!" - McKenzie Dirr

McKenzie posted the pictures before Jordan was surprisingly traded to the St. Louis Cardinals from the New York Yankees before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Reacting to his trade, Jordan said, "I’m pretty shocked. This is my family. This is all I know."

Jordan and McKenzie got engaged last year when Montgomery proposed to her in September 2021.

He wrote:

"New York, I want to say thank you for letting me live out my dream for the past 6 seasons as a New York Yankee. McKenzie and I will never forget the people and memories we have met and made along the way."

Jordan and Dirr expressed excitement to join the St. Louis Cardinals and gratitude for the new adventure ahead.

Jordan and McKenzie got engaged in September of last year.

Dirr recalls:

"He was pitching on the day he proposed, and he had our families sit with the opposing team, so I wouldn’t see them while I was also there. Post-game, he bought a key to the Lotus Garden and got down on one knee. 💍

"Still speechless that I get to marry my best friend. I'm one lucky girl." - McKenzie Dirr

In 2017, Jordan and McKenzie were introduced through their former college baseball teammate and his girlfriend. They had a four-year long-distance relationship before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

Jordan and McKenzie are set to marry in December 2022 in Kentucky.

