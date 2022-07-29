Photos: Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo catches up with Juan Soto at Nationals Park ahead of Childish Bambino's potential trade

There is a lot of tension surrounding Juan Soto’s future in the nation’s capital. However, the Washington Nationals slugger seems calm and relaxed.

Soto was seen catching up with two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo at Nationals Park on Thursday. Oladipo, who re-signed with the Miami Heat earlier this month, took to Instagram to share photos of the pair hanging out.

Oladipo addressed Soto with his ’Childish Bambino' moniker in the post’s caption.

"The Childish Bambino. @juansoto_25" - Victor Oladipo

Oladipo’s inner circle can also be seen in these photos, including his manager Nieman Johnson. Johnson chimed in with a comment and wrote:

“Big time!!!”

Whether that’s in reference to their meeting being long overdue or the stardom his client and Soto enjoy, we can’t quite say. What is certain though is that the days leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline are going to be very big for Soto.

The San Diego Padres have emerged as frontrunners for Juan Soto

As many as 12 clubs are believed to be in the running for Juan Soto. Hence, it is difficult to determine who is the favorite to land him.

Latest developments suggest that the San Diego Padres are the current frontrunners in the race. That’s an interesting one for sure.

Adding Soto to the mix with Manny Machado and the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. sounds like a tantalizing prospect. The Padres are 10 games over .500 and have navigated their way around Tatis’ offseason injury quite well, thanks to their dependable pitching.

Can the San Diego Padres land Juan Soto?

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Padres’ current trade offer for Soto comprises five players going to the Nationals. Young shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handers MacKenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, and prospects Robert Hassell III and Joshua Mears have all been offered.

"The Padres would send to the #Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, as well as outfielders Robert Hassell III (No. 23 MLB prospect), Joshua Mears (No. 8 Padres prospect)." - Hector Gomez

Between now and Tuesday’s trade deadline, a lot could change. The Padres found themselves in a similar spot last year when they were leading the race for Max Scherzer. That was before the Dodgers swooped in. With 11 other clubs in the mix for Soto, the wind can change direction at anytime.

