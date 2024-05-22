PHOTOS: Mookie Betts' mom Diana throws first pitch in bowling style for son's bobblehead night

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts had a night to remember on Tuesday. It was Betts’ bobblehead night at the Dodgers Stadium, where fans received a commemorative bobblehead doll of the star player. To make the night even more special, Betts’ mom, Diana Betts, was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

The Dodgers posted a series of photos on their Instagram handle.

"Kynlee and Kaj’s dad on bobblehead night," the Dodgers captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pictures gave fans a glimpse of the happy family that Betts has. His wife Brianna Betts, two kids Kynlee and Kaj, and his mother, Diana, were all present in Dodgers Stadium. Diana held her hands high for the fans before pitching and then threw a low ball without gloves along with her granddaughter Kynlee. Mookie Betts was the catcher.

Before throwing the pitch, Diana said:

“Alright LA! What time is it? It’s time for Dodgers baseball.”

This heartwarming moment highlighted the special bond between Mookie Betts and his mom, with her having always been a pillar of support in his life.

Mookie Betts' season hasn't been all happy first pitches

Mookie Betts had to move to shortstop this season because Gavin Lux was not performing well. This was a huge change for him as shortstop is considered the most demanding position on the baseball field.

Betts is no stranger to a strong work ethic, but the new set of demands has been taking its toll, according to him.

“This is really hard. It’s really, really hard. It is what it is. Gotta do it. I enjoy doing it, but the main thing is that it’s really, really hard.

“I think it’s been not very good. It’s a work in progress. It’s my first time doing it in a long time," said Betts (as per MLB.com).

He had made six errors in 339 ⅓ innings last month. He currently has a batting average of .330 and has hit eight homers. Betts won't give up easily. He'll keep working hard and learn from his mistakes. He will strive to be the best shortstop he can be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback