PHOTOS: New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted with fitness expert Jac Cordeiro at Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies NBA game

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted with Canada-based fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro and was once again seen together at an NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum last week.

Alex was seen resting his right hand on Jaclyn's lap while watching the NBA game.

Alex Rodriguez with Jaclyn Cordeiro at a NBA game. (Tweet Source: Daily Mail Celebrity)

"Alex Rodriguez, 47, cozies up to his fitness guru girlfriend Jac Cordeiro, 42, at a basketball game in Memphis." - Daily Mail Celebrity

This is the second time Alex and Jaclyn were publicly spotted together after they were seen walking hand-in-hand down Rodeo Drive in California on Oct. 17, 2022.

Before Jaclyn Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez was in a relationship with Kathryne Padgett

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns - Game 7.

Just a month after separating from 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett, Alex was seen with Jaclyn Cordeiro.

While Padgett and Rodriguez were dating, Kathryne was also spotted with A-Rod in Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns - Game 7.

Again, on May 29, 2022, the duo attended Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 7.

A-Rod and Miss Padgett also went on a European vacation this summer to spend some quality time.

"How I recommend walking the streets of France." - Kathryne Padgett

Kathryne also attended David Ortiz's Hall Of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown with Alex.

"Hall of Fame weekend." - Kathryne Padgett

However, in September 2022, news of their split hit the press.

