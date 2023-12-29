[Photos] Olivia Dunne channels countryside charm on horseback while embracing equestrian elegance in a shimmering gown

In a picturesque display of countryside charm, gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently took to Instagram to share a series of captivating photos featuring her on horseback at the Ford Center at the Star in North Texas. The setting, renowned as the training grounds for the Dallas Cowboys, provided a fitting backdrop for Dunne’s equestrian elegance.

Dunne, adorned in a shimmering silver gown, exuded sophistication as she posed alongside Sheriff the Horse. The images were not only a celebration of her love for horses but also showcased her ability to seamlessly blend athletic prowess with glamour.

The 21-year-old athlete has been making waves both in the gymnastics world and on social media. Known for her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect Paul Skenes, Dunne gained widespread recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic when her TikTok videos garnered immense popularity.

A senior at Louisiana State University, Dunne has been a key member of the LSU gymnastics team, specializing in uneven bars. Her gymnastics journey began in the junior circuit, and she transitioned to the senior level in 2018. Despite facing injuries during her career, she has continued to make significant contributions to her team.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Olivia Dunne has embraced the opportunities presented by the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness rule change. With a massive social media following of 7.6 million on TikTok and 4.2 million on Instagram, she has become one of the highest-earning student-athletes.

Dunne’s endorsement deals, including partnerships with brands like Vuori, American Eagle, and PlantFuel, have contributed to her impressive net worth of $6 million. Her ability to balance sports, social media influence, and brand collaborations showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and sets her apart in the evolving landscape of college athletics.

