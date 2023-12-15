[Photos] Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes choreograph a scrumptious date night featuring perfectly grilled steaks

Olivia Dunne has been gaining a lot of fame and is becoming one of America’s biggest social media stars. Dunne recently took to Snapchat to share a carousel of photos with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and her pup Roux.

Her first story featured Skenes standing by the kitchen tabletop with a wooden board in front of him, displaying four uncooked lamb chops with the caption:

"din tn!!!"

Olivia Dunne/snapchat

The following story showcased the cooked steaks. The snap revealed juicy meat and generous seasonings.

Olivia Dunne/snapchat

In the third story, macaroni was seen on the plate beside the steak.

Olivia Dunne/snapchat

Olivia Dunne’s next story features a golden retriever pup. The caption reads:

"Roux wants my steak."

All about Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes, 21, was born and broughtup in Orange County of California. His passion for baseball started during his high school days at El Toro High School, where he played with teams participating in university sports events.

Upon entering the United States Air Force Academy in his junior year, Skenes joined the Air Force Falcons and eventually became the team captain at the young age of 21.

After showcasing his skills as a standout college-level baseball player, Skenes entered the highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft. In the 2023 season, he embarked on his professional baseball career when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him as the first overall pick.

