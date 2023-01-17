PHOTOS: Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla jet off to California to take a trip to Disneyland with their kids

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla enjoyed the comforts of the offseason with their kids on their first trip to Disneyland.

Kayla shared photos of her family and friends at the amusement park on her Instagram earlier today. The group looked in good spirits as they basked away in the sun and festivities the world-famous amusement park had to offer.

"First timers" - Kalya Harper, Instagram

With a caption that read “first-timers,” it was evident that it was Krew and Brooklyn’s (Bryce and Kayla’s children) first time at Disneyland.

The kids looked like they had fun playing with various toys and looking at all the cool rides. Kayla also looked like she had a ball with freshly painted nails and a delicious pretzel to show for it.

Spending time with their daddy would have been what they enjoyed the most and you cannot discount that. Getaways like these with the family are exactly what most players look forward to after a long and arduous season.

Bryce Harper had a quiet regular season in comparison to his monstrous postseason. He finished the regular campaign with just 18 home runs and 65 RBIs with a slash line of .286/.364/.878. On the other hand, he hit six home runs and 13 RBIs while batting .349 with an OPS of 1.160 in just 17 postseason games.

The superstar demolished and set various records during his historic 2022 MLB postseason run with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kayla and Bryce Harper met in high school

Kayla and Bryce Harper have known each other since high school, and have been in a relationship ever since.

They married in 2016 after being together for several years and are now the parents to two beautiful young children. They have a son, Krew Aron, born in August 2019, and a daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

#Re2pect ✊ @iLetsPlayBall #Nationals Slugger Bryce Harper and High School Sweetheart Kayla Varner got married Saturday at the Mormon temple in San Diego. #Nationals Slugger Bryce Harper and High School Sweetheart Kayla Varner got married Saturday at the Mormon temple in San Diego. 💍🎩 https://t.co/ov4iNeeTfl

"#Nationals Slugger Bryce Harper and High School Sweetheart Kayla Varner got married Saturday at the Mormon temple in San Diego." - Re2pect, Twitter

Kayla has been integral to his career, standing by him through the highs and the lows. Her role in his development cannot be overstated.

