[Photos] Shohei Ohtani poses for a snap with record-setting former Dodgers coach Manny Mota

Shohei Ohtani has made it to the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse, and his first spell there garners a lot of attention as the Japanese phenom is constantly attached to some other player or entity that was present to watch him train.

In the latest meetup, Ohtani shared the space with long-record-setting Dodgers manager Manny Mota.

Mota has been one of the key influential figures in the Dodgers' recent history. The Dominican coached them for 34 consecutive seasons, from 1980 to 2013, leading them to a World Series victory in 1988. Mota had, in fact, started coaching the team even before he retired as a player back in 1982.

In a recent photo captured by insider Hector Gomez, Shohei Ohtani could be seen alongside the legendary coach.

Dave Roberts yet to pick Shohei Ohtani's position in the lineup

Everyone is still quizzed with the idea as to where Shohei Ohtani will slot in the Dodgers lineup. It has been a thing of confusion as to whether he should be sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman or whether he should play a major role before or after their positions in the coveted Dodgers lineup.

Speaking on The PosCast with Joe Posnanski & Michael Schur, manager Dave Roberts said:

"I haven’t decided where he’s going to hit — 1, 2, or 3. Me, Mookie, Freddie and Shohei are going to get in a room, we’re going to talk about it. For me it’s more of, I want him to get assimilated with his teammates. I’m going to kind of sit back and pick my spots. The most important thing is for him to feel comfortable around his teammates."

It is quite important for Shohei Ohtani to find his feet alongside the other established Dodgers stars. They have to be on the same page if they have to win the division and the World Series.

