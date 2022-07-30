Photos: Toronto Blue Jays reveal major renovation plans for Rogers Centre worth $300 million, fans remain unimpressed

Yesterday on Twitter, the Toronto Blue Jays, a Canadian Major League Baseball team, announced a whopping $300 million budget for remodeling Rogers Centre.

Mark Shapiro, the president and CEO of Toronto Blue Jays, said:

"It’s been a long-time coming. When fans come into the building next year, sit in these seats and the seats below, with the Canadian flag unfurled in the field behind us, it will be a dramatically different vision, a dramatically different vista and a different ballpark."

Mark added, "We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team."

Mark Shapiro also expressed gratitude to the ownership group, because, without their help, it would be impossible to renovate Rogers Centre.

"This project would not be possible without the support of Edward Rogers, Tony Staffieri, and our Rogers ownership group, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Blue Jays, both in fielding the best team to win championships, as well as in the infrastructure needed to create a modern ballpark for our fans and players.”

"Next level changes are coming." - Toronto Blue Jays

The refurbishment of the Blue Jays' home ground is finally set to take place after three decades of the stadium's existence.

Upgrades to be done at the Toronto Blue Jays' homeground Rogers Centre

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays will soon look very different.

Rogers Centre will undergo a massive renovation to enhance the spectator and player experience. There will be no impact on MLB games as the stadium's restoration program gets underway.

MLB fans can expect the following changes:

Patios, bars, rail drinks, and viewing platforms will be present in the seating areas. New seats will be installed all around the bullpens.

Additionally, seats from the 100 level will be moved closer to the new outfield fences. Two new social decks will be available at level 500, and every single seat in the 500 level will be replaced with new ones.

Plans for the field level include the construction of staff locker rooms, a weight room, and a family room for the MLB players' families.

MLB fans were not impressed with the renovation announcement of Rogers Centre

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays prepare for a game at Rogers Centre.

In spite of all the promise the Toronto Blue Jays are portraying with the before and after pictures, fans were not moved.

People came up with comical and sarcastic responses on Twitter.

If an MLB team is spending a whopping $300 million for refurbishment, the price of the game tickets is sure to soar.

Simple question what's it going to cost me for tickets. This yr noticed prices are up from May to July games and on give away games

Seems like the MLB team is focusing more on the renovation and less on playing baseball. Plus, by building bars, Blue Jays are aiming to generate revenue from the sale of alcohol.

After all, that's where Roger's makes more money, alcohol sales. More people socializing, more alcohol sales. Who cares about the baseball game!

Phase two of the revamping of the Rogers Centre is expected to be completed in time for MLB Opening Day 2024 or 2025.

