Photos: Vanessa Hudgens impresses Alex Rodriguez with a gorgeous swimsuit photoshoot

Reno Aces infielder Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens recently treated her Instagram followers to a visual treat.

Vanessa shared a spectacular shot of herself in a red bikini against a beachside cliff backdrop. Reflective sunglasses and a carefree tied-up hairstyle helped her pull the ensemble together.

C'mon! To look that good ought to be against the law. The IG post has received 405,945 likes.

In the pictures, Vanessa posed with the "Gone by Dawn" actor Vince Rossi, who happens to be her close friend. Truly, the "High School Musical" actress looked no less than sunshine.

"☀️☀️☀️" - Vanessa Hudgens

Vince Rossi posted close-up snaps of the same photos on his Instagram.

"Pose for the camera now- click, click , click" - Vince Rossi

The former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was captivated by Hudgens' charming aura and her perfect physique. Impressed with the picture, he left a like on Vanessa's Instagram post.

Alex Rodriguez liked Vanessa's IG post.

Out of 3,007 people whom A-Rod follows on Instagram, one of them is Vanessa Hudgens.

A-Rod follows Vanessa on Instagram.

Being a core fitness enthusiast, Alex Rodriguez is a fan of fit women in swimsuits who confidently flaunt abs and toned legs. On Instagram, he once posted a seductive photo of his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez, in a swimsuit. In the selfie, Lopez displayed her toned abs in a white bikini.

"I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go. Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home!" - Alex Rodriguez

Recently, Alex Rodriguez also left a like and comment on his current lady love Kathryne Padgett's IG post where she is flaunting a pink bikini.

"Salute, Sorrento" - Kathryne Padgett

Vanessa, J.Lo, and Kathryne undeniably have perfect bikini bodies and give their fans fitness goals.

Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram snippets from a bachelorette party in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show.

The pictures of Vanessa in a red bikini are from a bachelorette party in Mexico. Vannesa and Vinci went to celebrate their actress friend Sarah Hyland's bachelorette party.

"Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC." - Sarah Hyland

The "Geek Charming" actress Sarah Hyland is getting married to "Bachelorette" star Wells Adams.

"3 years engaged 💍 I love you to Pluto and back 💕." - Sarah Hyland

Vanessa and Vince Rossi also danced together and celebrated Sarah's last few days as a single lady at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico. Vanessa took to Instagram to share a clip of the precious moment.

Vanessa looked elegant in a black jumpsuit with a wine glass in hand as she danced away carefreely.

"Isn’t this how everyone dances with their friends?" - Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa is quite active on Instagram and regularly gives her followers updates about her life. Nevertheless, MLB enthusiasts would be happy to see Vanessa posting more about Cole Tucker and their relationship.

