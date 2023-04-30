With the San Diego Padres hosting the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City for a two-game regular-season series on April 29 and 30, WWE icon Rey Mysterio and UFC star Brandon Moreno turned up at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on Saturday.

Both showed up at the event, which is part of the MLB World Tour: 2023 Mexico Series, in the Padres City Connect 619 jersey.

MLB Life @MLBLife UFC fighter Brandon Moreno and luchador Rey Mysterio at the Mexico City Series repping @Padres City Connects UFC fighter Brandon Moreno and luchador Rey Mysterio at the Mexico City Series repping @Padres City Connects 🔥 https://t.co/vhREDOhLWw

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"UFC fighter Brandon Moreno and luchador Rey Mysterio at the Mexico City Series repping @Padres City Connects." - MLB Life

Additionally, Padres players were gifted City Connect "Lucha Libre" masks by Rey Mysterio, and red, black and green “Assassin Baby” boxing gloves by Brandon Moreno.

Padres Manny Machado was spotted flaunting a Lucha Libre mask given by Mysterio.

San Diego Padres won the first game over San Francisco Giants

Juan Soto of the Padres reacts after striking out during game one of the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series against the San Francisco Giants t Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 29, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the first game, the San Francisco Giants were defeated by the Padres in Mexico City with a final score of 16-11.

"FINAL: Padres 16, Giants 11" - Padres

MLB fans are excited for the second game, which will take place on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes