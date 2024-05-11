“Physicality makes him more durable” - MLB Journalist thinks Paul Skenes is the best pitching prospect since 1988

Paul Skenes is all set for his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park. The right-handed pitcher will take the mound against the Chicago Cubs. Fans will finally get to watch the Pirates' top pitching prospect in action, which one, if not many, thinks is the best pitching prospect since 1988.

Skenes managed to gather a good reputation even before entering the majors. Several MLB fans and enthusiasts believe that Skenes is all set to rock the mound, while many await to watch him for the first time.

In an interview with MLB Network, journalist Jim Callis heaped huge praise on Skenes' pitching prowess. Callis named three best pitching prospects since 1988, and Skenes topped his list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen Strasburg and Mark Prior were the other top prospects on the list. However, Callis felt Skenes had a physical advantage that helped him top the list.

"I've covered prospects going back to 1988. And I think the three best pitching prospects at that time are Paul Skeens, Stephen Strasburg, and Mark Prior," Callis said.

"And it's hard to separate them because they all had a great combination of stuff that was at the top of the line for the area they pitched in."

"It's so tough to separate those guys. I might go Skenes No.1 because I think he's the most physical of them. We know that Prior and Strasburg were great when they were healthy, but they didn't hold up. I do think Skenes is more physically strong. The physicality makes him more durable," Callis continued.

Expand Tweet

Hard-throwing Paul Skenes to pitch against the Chicago Cubs

The Pirates are keen on rebounding after dropping seven of their last 10 games. Paul Skenes might just be the man to their rescue. Skenes will pitch against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at PNC Park. The rookie will go up against hitters like Cody Bellinger and Francisco Lindor.

Skenes' fastball averages 99.9 mph, which could surprise opponent hitters. During his time at Triple-A, Skenes threw 98 pitches that crossed 100 mph or more. His triple-digit fastball struck out close to 20 opponent hitters.

The Pirates (17-22) are struggling as they sit in the fourth spot in the NL Central. Paul Skenes is expected to make things better upon his arrival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback