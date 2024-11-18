PICTURE: Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne all smiles as they show up to cheer on Pittsburgh Steelers against Baltimore Ravens

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne were in the stands at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to cheer for the Steelers as they played against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL on Sunday.

Skenes rocked a black shirt with a gray overcoat, while Dunne wore a Steelers retro black and white jacket.

Take a look at the picture here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MLB phenom Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are in attendance for today’s Steelers game in Pittsburgh."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Skenes as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft after he impressed at the collegiate level with the LSU Tigers. They gave him a $9.6 million signing bonus and Skenes justified the trust put into him after a magnificent rookie season in 2024.

Skenes finished the season with an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP. He received nominations for both the NL Rookie of the Year as well as the Cy Young Award, which are due to be announced on the MLB Network on November 18 and 20, respectively.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are enjoying the offseason by spending more time together. After committing to a fifth year with the Tigers gymnastics, Dunne has largely produced a successful year filled with accomplishments on and off the mat.

Olivia Dunne shared a cute picture with Paul Skenes and her furry friend as they jetted off to Pittsburgh

Skenes and Dunne boarded a private jet for Pittsburgh ahead of gameday between the Steelers and Ravens on Sunday. Livvy's pet canine Roux joined the power couple as Olivia shared heartfelt images from inside the jet showcasing the Pirates ace and her golden retriever.

Screenshots from the Instagram story

Skenes will soak up every ounce of the relaxing time this offseason before he heads over to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of the 2025 spring training session. The Pirates will be hopeful that their ace can continue the positive momentum into the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback