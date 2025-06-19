Picture: Ronald Acuna Jr. all smiles with his son and Juan Soto following Braves' rout of Mets 

After Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves dismantled the New York Mets at Truist Park on Wednesday, the leadoff hitter took a moment and met with Juan Soto.

After winning the series opener 5-4, the Braves shut down the Mets to win the second game 5-0. Chris Sale missed his first career complete-game shutout by a whisker while Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson had hit home runs in the win.

After the game, Acuna Jr. brought along his son to meet Soto. The trio was all smiles as they posed together with Acuna holding his son and the Mets outfielder standing beside him.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Instagram story (Source: @ronaldacunajr13/Instagram)

In Wednesday's loss, Soto went hitless in four plate appearances. However, in the series opener, he went deep once, hitting 2-for-3, including one walk and one RBI. On the season, he's hitting .248 along with 14 home runs and eight stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Acuna, after returning from a torn ACL in May, is hitting .390 along with eight home runs and one stolen base.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s game-changing throw led to Juan Soto blasting umpire

The ongoing four-game series between the Mets and Braves is heating up on the diamond. On Tuesday, during the dramatic ninth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled off a stunning defensive double play.

After catching a deep fly ball from Pete Alonso, he unleashed a laser throw to double off New York’s star outfielder, Juan Soto, who was wandering off first base in confusion.

Talking about the play, Acuna said:

“It’s just about anticipating those plays and executing.”

Meanwhile, Soto was not happy with the call at all as he criticized the umpire’s delayed call that led to his being doubled off first. Soto said via SI.com:

"I mean, we rely on the umpires. We wait for them to make the call. We had something like that earlier this year too. The goal is look for the umpire and make sure he makes the right call. But I felt like he just took way too long to make the decision and it just put me in a tough spot."

This cut short the Mets' attempt to make a comeback as they ultimately lost the game 5-4.

