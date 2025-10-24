PICTURES: Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend Sam Quinn poses in chic black one-piece with high heels

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:46 GMT
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs - Game Three - Source: Getty
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill's season concluded after the team's heartbreaking loss against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card series.

With the Padres star in the offseason, his girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, shared her snaps on Instagram. She wore a chic black one-piece and paired it with matching heels.

"Here I am💃🏻" Quinn captioned her post.
Last month, Quinn shared pictures from her time at a Padres game that featured snaps from the stands. In one of the pics, she shared a heartfelt moment with the Padres outfielder on the sidelines.

"Whaat uppp," Quinn captioned her post.

The All-Star outfielder captured his excitement with his comment on the post:

"Yes yes yes."

In one of the other pictures, Merrill's girlfriend was seen enjoying a hot dog in the stands with her friend Erinn Reilly.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
bell-icon Manage notifications