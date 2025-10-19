PICTURES: Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia dons pink bikini, enjoys stunning sunset views from her boat ride

New York Yankees All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s season ended after the Bronx Bombers were eliminated from the postseason by the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.
While the Yankees slugger is gearing up for the offseason after a solid year in the Bronx, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, shared a glimpse of her boat ride in her Instagram story.
In one of her stories, Brown was at the wheel, wearing a pink bikini and captioning the image:
"Forever driving the boat."
In another story, Brown captured the stunning sunset view from her boat ride.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s relationship with Olivia Brown caught the spotlight when the duo arrived together at the MLB All-Star red carpet in Atlanta earlier this year.
Earlier this month, Brown shared snippets from her photoshoot with photographer Andrew Thompson. She wore a red monochrome dress for the shoot.
"Exactly who I wanted to be as a little girl" Brown captioned her Instagram story featuring her dress.
MLB insider urges Yankees to hand Jazz Chisholm Jr. lucrative long-term contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the most impactful players for the team since joining from the Miami Marlins at last year's trade deadline. The Yankees infielder will be heading into the final year of his contract next season and MLB insider Andy Martino has urged the AL East team to sign him to a long-term deal.
"He is the type of team player that every organization needs," Martino wrote. "Earlier this season, when DJ LeMahieu could not or would not play third base, Chisholm agreed to do it.
"The move might have cost him free agent money, because the industry values 30-home run second basemen over 30-home run corner guys. He did it anyway. Pay the man."
Chisholm had a career year with the Yankees despite missing almost a month of action due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, the Yankees second baseman became just the third player in franchise history to record a 30-30 season.