Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown stuns in a bold red monochrome outfit during her Andrew Thompson photoshoot

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is a model, social media influencer and content creator by trade. Boasting over 54,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives fans updates about her daily life and work projects via her social media posts.
On Friday, Brown featured in a photoshoot for New York-based photographer Andrew Thompson. She later took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from the shoot to her story, sporting a bold red monochrome outfit.
"Exactly who I wanted to be as a little girl" Olivia Brown captioned one of her Instagram Stories
Not much is known about when and how Jazz and Olivia first met each other, as the pair have preferred to keep their relationship relatively low-key. Just like the Yankees infielder, Olivia Brown also hails from the Bahamas.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown turned heads at the 2025 All-Star game Red Carpet event
Often spotted at the ballpark cheering for her boyfriend, Olivia Brown has shown on many occasions that she is Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s biggest supporter.
Having enjoyed a strong first half, Jazz earned himself his second career All-Star selection. As he headed over to Atlanta to enjoy the festivities and take part in the mid-season classic, Olivia Brown also tagged along.
As the All-Star weekend began, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Olivia Brown turned heads while making their grand entrance on the red carpet. For the glitzy event, Jazz chose to wear a sharp black suit, while Olivia donned a matching black dress.
After the Red Carpet event came to an end, Chisholm had an eventful few days ahead of him. First, he represented the New York Yankees in the home run derby, before taking the field to represent the AL in the All-Star game.
Unfortunately, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the AL ended up on the losing side of the mid-season classic this time around.