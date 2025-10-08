  • home icon
Jazz Chisholm Jr. claps back at haters criticizing his actions from Blue Jays vs Yankees ALDS Game 3

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:54 GMT
Having finished the regular season batting .242, along with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. enjoyed a solid 2025 campaign, wherein he also earned his second career All-Star selection.

Though he is a fan favorite at Yankee Stadium, Chisholm drew the ire of supporters on Tuesday. During the do-or-die ALDS clash against the Toronto Blue Jays, Jazz lost focus during a defensive play, allowing Davis Schneider to sprint home from third base and score Toronto's third run of the game.

Shortly after, the cameras caught Jazz yawning. This angered fans, as they believed that the Bahamian star did not have his head in the game even though the Yankees had to win at all costs.

The Blue Jays ended up scoring another three runs that inning, and things looked bleak for the Bronx Bombers. However, a phenomenal comeback ultimately saw them win 9-6.

Shortly after the game ended, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took to X to clap back at his critics.

"I yawn all day long! day and night so say what you want 🤷🏾‍♂️" Jazz Chisholm Jr. posted
Jazz Chisholm Jr. atoned for his defensive lapse by hitting a go-ahead home run later in Tuesday's game

With the Blue Jays already up 2-0 in the series and leading 6-1 heading into the bottom of the third in game three, the Yankees had a mountain to climb to keep their season alive.

They immediately got to work towards reducing the deficit, scoring two in the same inning via an RBI double from Aaron Judge and a sacrifice fly from Giancarlo Stanton. In the next inning, their captain came through in a big way, hitting a three-run home run off the foul-pole to tie things up.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, it was Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s time to shine. Hitting a no-doubt solo home run to right field, Jazz atoned for his earlier error, giving his team the lead for the first time.

Austin Wells and Ben Rice drove in two more runs in to give the Yankees a commanding three-run lead, while the bullpen did well to keep the Blue Jays off the board for the rest of the game.

With wild-card series hero Cam Schlittler set to start game four on Wednesday, while the Blue Jays lean on their bullpen, which has been far from it's best of late, the Yankees will be fancying their chances of tying up the series with another win the next time they take the field.

