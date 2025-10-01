  • home icon
  Jazz Chisholm Jr. is so disgusted" - Fans react as Yankees 2B snubs camera after being left off roster in Game 1 loss to Red Sox

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is so disgusted” - Fans react as Yankees 2B snubs camera after being left off roster in Game 1 loss to Red Sox

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:02 GMT
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Yankees 2B snubs camera after being left off roster in Game 1 loss to Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees made a few changes to their lineup heading into Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone left second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of the lineup in a surprising move.

Ahead of the game, Chisholm Jr. revealed in a video that he got a text about not being in the starting lineup from the Yankees manager. He said in the clip:

"We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That's how I look at it"
Trending

Yankees fans reacted to the All-Star infielder not facing the camera in the clip shared by SNY TV.

"Jazz so disgusted he got his back turned to the camera. I love it."
"Turn your a** around and face the music, Jazz."
"Perfect response. He obviously disagrees with the decision and has his back turned on purpose to let everyone know how he feels but he doesnt say anything disrespectful."
"Fire Boone even the players have turned. Don’t even wait to get swept. Do it."
Apart from Chisholm Jr., Boone also had Been Rice on the bench as he wanted Austin Wells behind the plate to catch for Max Fried.

Aaron Boone explained benching Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Amed Rosario

Aaron Boone started Amed Rosario at second base ahead of Jazz Chisholm Jr. as he wanted him facing Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Boone explained his decision:

"As tough as Crochet is, he has been especially tough on lefties,” Boone said. “There’s no great matchup. Amed has good history with him. Hit him well, faced him a lot this year. Felt like I wanted that extra right-handed bat in there.”

Talking about the changes in the starting lineup for Game 1, Boone said he likes to have a strong bench.

“I prefer it this way,” Boone said of his bench. “That’s been a difference with our club the last few months, is we didn’t have this option in the first half. We have real, significant moves you can make that can flip the game a little bit. Our bench has really improved.”

With the Yankees dropping Game 1, Boone is expected to revert to his regular-season lineup in the do-or-die second game of the series.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
